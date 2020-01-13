Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.27, approximately 593,140 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,614,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 864.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 38,732 shares in the last quarter.

