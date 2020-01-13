Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) were down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.63 and last traded at $32.26, approximately 66,579 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,517,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0731 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares’s previous — dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares by 301.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 179,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares by 40.4% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 25,407 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares by 179.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period.

