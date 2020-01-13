DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 11,339 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $23,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $379.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,426. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $442.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.88 and a 200-day moving average of $319.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total value of $8,058,470.67. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,861.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,543 shares of company stock valued at $40,357,770. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

