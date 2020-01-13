DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,357,478 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 220.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,973,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,357,478 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $94,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,008,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. The firm has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.88 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

