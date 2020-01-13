DNB Asset Management AS Has $98.45 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.0% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $98,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.28.

BLK stock traded up $8.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $520.21. 186,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.67 and a 12-month high of $515.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $498.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. Insiders sold a total of 6,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,567 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

