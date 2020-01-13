DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 28,775 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,775 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Biogen were worth $31,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Biogen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $293.24. The stock had a trading volume of 40,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,085. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $344.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.72. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.40.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

