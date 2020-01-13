DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,620 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $79,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $5.52 on Monday, hitting $229.35. 7,211,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,795,202. The firm has a market cap of $580.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $146.54 and a 52 week high of $225.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

