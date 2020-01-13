DNB Asset Management AS Sells 300,638 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 925,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300,638 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $53,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,726. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $305.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

