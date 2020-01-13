DNB Asset Management AS Sells 536,537 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,197,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 536,537 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $125,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $39.58. 342,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,003,996. The company has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.