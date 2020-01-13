easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 4.00

News coverage about easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been trending very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. easyJet earned a media sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have issued reports on EJTTF. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.28.

easyJet stock remained flat at $$18.40 during midday trading on Monday. 240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,365. easyJet has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

