Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.7% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 67.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.40. 1,113,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,561. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $149.40 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $5,456,351.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,868,918.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $1,265,419.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,241 shares of company stock valued at $40,929,955 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

