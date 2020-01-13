Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Get Eisai alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ESALY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eisai in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eisai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of Eisai stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $75.48. 1,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389. Eisai has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.42). Eisai had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eisai (ESALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.