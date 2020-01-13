Elementeum Reaches Market Capitalization of $30,372.00 (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Elementeum has a total market capitalization of $30,372.00 and approximately $149.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elementeum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Altilly. In the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elementeum

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,008,398 tokens. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elementeum Token Trading

Elementeum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

