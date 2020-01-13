Emercoin (EMC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,809.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $4,809.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000255 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,036,556 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, xBTCe, Tux Exchange, Crex24, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

