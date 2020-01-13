Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.07

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.07 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 7887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.
ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Entegris to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $50.00 price target on shares of Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.
The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20.
In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $698,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 1,950.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 672,971 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Entegris by 338.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 73,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.
Entegris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTG)
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).
