Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.07

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.07 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 7887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Entegris to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $50.00 price target on shares of Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.09 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $698,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 1,950.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 672,971 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Entegris by 338.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 73,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

