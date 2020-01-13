EOSDT Hits One Day Volume of $7,436.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $7,436.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One EOSDT token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00012187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.02120911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00186179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00123383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s total supply is 5,402,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,413 tokens. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

EOSDT Token Trading

EOSDT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

