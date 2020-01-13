Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Down 15.4% in December

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of EQNR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,850,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,350. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.01.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 559,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $213,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 246,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 122.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
