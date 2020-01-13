Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Down 15.4% in December

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of EQNR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,850,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,350. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 559,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $213,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 246,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 122.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

