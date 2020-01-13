Essentia Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Essentia token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex and CoinBene. Essentia has a market cap of $346,091.00 and approximately $30,027.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Essentia Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

