EURBASE (EBASE) Price Hits $1.02

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. EURBASE has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $2,057.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EURBASE has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One EURBASE token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00012557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00040306 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00324847 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012363 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002570 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

EURBASE Profile

EBASE is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,869,434 tokens. EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c . EURBASE’s official website is eurbase.com

