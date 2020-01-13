Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Up 44.3% in December

Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 426.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.26% of Euro Tech worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,800. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Euro Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

