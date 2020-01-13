Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.69. 240,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,218,910. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

