Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Down 13%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:FO) traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 485,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 259% from the average session volume of 135,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of $196.37 million and a P/E ratio of -115.00.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

