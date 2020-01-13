Feathercoin (FTC) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $2,493.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000646 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 264,175,960 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, Upbit, Bittrex, QBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

