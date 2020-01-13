FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) to announce $226.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.50 million to $228.00 million. FireEye posted sales of $217.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $880.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $874.00 million to $882.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $946.62 million, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $964.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. FireEye’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,190,940 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $269,407,000 after purchasing an additional 945,885 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of FireEye by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,089,169 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 737,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,676,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,510,010 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 520,487 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,938. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. FireEye has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

