First Hawaiian Bank Grows Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 6,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,583 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,608,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Nike by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $102.16. 6,721,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,495. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average is $90.41. The company has a market cap of $157.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,692,874 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.