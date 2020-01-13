First Hawaiian Bank Sells 282 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,960,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.44.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $9.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,439.23. 1,577,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,355. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,440.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,343.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,239.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

