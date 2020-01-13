First United Bank Trust Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,744 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.28.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.84. The stock had a trading volume of 492,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,194,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,230.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $160.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

