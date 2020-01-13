First United Bank Trust Buys 4,845 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after buying an additional 3,967,214 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,071,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,872,000 after buying an additional 346,457 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,078,000 after buying an additional 404,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,783,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 106,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

