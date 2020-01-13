First United Bank Trust Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First United Bank Trust trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 1.1% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $111.69. 707,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,879. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

