First United Bank Trust Purchases 332 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,852,000 after buying an additional 112,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 87.8% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,557. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $143.54 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9912 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

