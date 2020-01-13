First United Bank Trust Purchases 805 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

First United Bank Trust boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,498,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,694,000 after buying an additional 814,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,523,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,629,000 after buying an additional 160,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,869,000 after buying an additional 657,869 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,183,000 after buying an additional 1,542,103 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,558,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,737,000 after buying an additional 641,939 shares during the period.

IGSB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.72. 1,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,600. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

