First United Bank Trust Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First United Bank Trust cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.01. 4,192,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,295,837. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

