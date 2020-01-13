First United Bank Trust Sells 54 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First United Bank Trust cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,462 shares in the company, valued at $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,471 shares of company stock worth $9,739,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $299.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $307.34. The firm has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

