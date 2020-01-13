Flaharty Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.05.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,435.34. 469,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,343.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,239.89. The company has a market cap of $989.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,434.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

