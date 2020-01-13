Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $12.93 Million Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up about 4.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22,540.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,500. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

