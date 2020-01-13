Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $207,000 Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in KLA by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 46,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in KLA by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 52.1% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in KLA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $173.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,178. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.93 and a twelve month high of $182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $515,180.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $154,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

