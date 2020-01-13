Flaharty Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,949 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $24,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

IWD stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.65. 34,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,100. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $137.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.1535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

