FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.10 and last traded at $37.13, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLC. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund by 11.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund by 71.9% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $492,000.

