Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.63

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.63 and last traded at $76.63, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.32.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Formula Systems (1985) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $964.03 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $448.98 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit