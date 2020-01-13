Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.63

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.63 and last traded at $76.63, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.32.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Formula Systems (1985) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $964.03 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $448.98 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

