Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 940,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Andrew L. Waite acquired 585,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares in the company, valued at $839,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 908,438 shares of company stock worth $1,160,201. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.69. 519,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.09. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 91.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. Analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

