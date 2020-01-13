Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,986,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Booking by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $7.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,079.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,046. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,640.54 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,983.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,953.04.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,115.13.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

