Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.66. The company had a trading volume of 27,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,386. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.28 and a twelve month high of $92.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

