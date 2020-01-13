FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.68

FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 2120547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.