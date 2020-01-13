Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Down 54.1% in December

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the December 15th total of 217,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FULC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $15,559,000. TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $39,589,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,065,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FULC traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 212,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,464. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). On average, research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

