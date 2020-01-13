Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,195,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 300,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.51 million, a P/E ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.05. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

