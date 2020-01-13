Galena Biopharma (NYSE:SLS) Trading Down 19.7%

Galena Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE:SLS) was down 19.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.94, approximately 79,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 464,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Get Galena Biopharma alerts:

Galena Biopharma (NYSE:SLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter.

Develop biopharmaceuticals

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Galena Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galena Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.