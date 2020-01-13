GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLPEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.68. 142,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

