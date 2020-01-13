Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of GTX stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.60. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $19.71.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.45 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $70,520.76. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 33.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 69.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at $98,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

