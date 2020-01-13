General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Raised by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 265.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,645 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 307,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.12. 66,130,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,001,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.