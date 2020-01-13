Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives $13.97 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAND. B. Riley began coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 168,095 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 151,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 85,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.15. 89,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,077. The company has a market capitalization of $275.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

